Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 10.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Danaher stock opened at $246.01 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.35 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

