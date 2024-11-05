Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 38,765.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after acquiring an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $325.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.57 and a twelve month high of $340.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.39.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

