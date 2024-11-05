Cronos Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.88 billion and $5.32 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00033566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.