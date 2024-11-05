Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

