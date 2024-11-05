Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,556,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,939,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,988.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $380.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,730. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $214.35 and a 1-year high of $406.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.