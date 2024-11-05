Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $525.96. The company had a trading volume of 445,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $398.21 and a 12-month high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.