Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 3576961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,168,279.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,168,279.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 400,956 shares worth $9,245,164. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Coupang by 767.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

