Cormark Has Positive Forecast for Air Canada Q2 Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

