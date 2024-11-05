Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Corebridge Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.