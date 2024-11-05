Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $241,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

