comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,192. comScore has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

