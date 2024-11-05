Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 44.69% and a negative net margin of 411.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.84. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

