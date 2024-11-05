Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,720,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,374. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

