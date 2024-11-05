Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,558,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

