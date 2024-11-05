Clarity Financial LLC Has $748,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VOO opened at $523.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $398.21 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 2 Stocks Spinning Off Divisions to Boost Shareholder Value
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy? Analyst Confidence Grows for 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Warren Buffett’s 1999 Market Warning Still Matters Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.