Clarity Financial LLC Has $748,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $523.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $398.21 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

