Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 34,915 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,915 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452,790 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

