Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. 623,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,236,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

