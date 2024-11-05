Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $202.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $193.61 and last traded at $193.08, with a volume of 501460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.77.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $655,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

