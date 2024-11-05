Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, (TSE:CUS) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, (TSE:CUS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 13,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 271,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64.

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, formerly Canexus Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in operating North American sodium chlorate production facilities; a North American chlor-alkali production facility and a sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali production facility. Its segments are North America Sodium Chlorate, North America Chlor-alkali (NACA) and South America (sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Electrochem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Electrochem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.