CeriBell (CBLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 218,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,026. CeriBell has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

