Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Head to Head Contrast

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwest Gas and Centuri”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Gas $5.43 billion 0.95 $150.89 million $2.52 28.51 Centuri $2.90 billion 0.58 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

Southwest Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.8% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southwest Gas and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Gas 3.44% 6.18% 1.76% Centuri N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southwest Gas and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Gas 0 3 0 0 2.00 Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50

Southwest Gas currently has a consensus price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Centuri has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Centuri’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centuri is more favorable than Southwest Gas.

Summary

Southwest Gas beats Centuri on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Gas



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2023, it had 2,226,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Centuri



Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

