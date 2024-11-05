Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 375,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,797,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

