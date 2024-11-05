Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $523.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

