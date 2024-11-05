Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 5,260 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 79.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPG opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

