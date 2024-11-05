Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00006092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $596.48 million and approximately $123.13 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.64 or 0.99802688 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,226.34 or 0.99728780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,081,278,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,081,065,205.479165 with 404,431,743.883267 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.2870646 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $105,928,656.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.