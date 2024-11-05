Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Celanese Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.50. 1,284,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

