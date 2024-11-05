CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,105.57 or 0.99949089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012210 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006463 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00053614 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0253295 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $1,763,877.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

