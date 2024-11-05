Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $210.36 and last traded at $209.60, with a volume of 791179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.00.

The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,024,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.61.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.