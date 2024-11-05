Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $444.21 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $250.75 and a twelve month high of $453.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.93.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at $433,913.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 147.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

