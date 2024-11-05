Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $125.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $523.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $398.21 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.64. The stock has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

