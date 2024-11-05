Carroll Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CROL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Carroll Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CROL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Carroll Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

About Carroll Bancorp

Carroll Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carroll Community Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Maryland. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, business and retail noninterest and interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposit accounts.

