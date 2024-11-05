Capital Management Corp VA Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 501,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 484,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.43.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

