Camtek (CAMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.82. 117,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,728. Camtek has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

