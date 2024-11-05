Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Acquired by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYLD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $382,000.

BATS:FYLD opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.94.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

