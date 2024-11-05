Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.400-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.40-7.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Cabot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Cabot Price Performance

CBT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. 304,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $117.14.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.