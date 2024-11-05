Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $104.16 and last traded at $104.80. 69,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 334,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.09.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In other Cabot news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Cabot by 577.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 269,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,643,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,996,000 after buying an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 571.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cabot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after buying an additional 97,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

