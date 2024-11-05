BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.200 EPS.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.62 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

