Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 5110359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFLY

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $520.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

In other news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 244,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $261,908.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Devivo acquired 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,009,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,759.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins acquired 244,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,908.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,652,004.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,271.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 645.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.