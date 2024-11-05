Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Up 1.7 %

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.85.

(Get Free Report)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.