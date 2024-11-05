Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
