Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.72. 5,810,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,623. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

