Blur (BLUR) Reaches One Day Volume of $36.46 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $36.46 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,982,933,470.129376 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.19062211 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $41,452,860.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

