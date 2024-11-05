BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.22 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $790.91 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000711 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000081 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $15,815,197.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.