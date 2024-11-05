BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 310,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.03. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

