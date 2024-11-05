Binance Staked SOL Price Hits $168.52 on Top Exchanges (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $374.08 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for $168.52 or 0.00242777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.64 or 0.99802688 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,226.34 or 0.99728780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL’s launch date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 2,219,765 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 2,158,356.19551358. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 161.93097156 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,590,551.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Staked SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

