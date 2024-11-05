B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-0.77 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,425. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.35%.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,571.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

