Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.95, but opened at $65.61. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 479,516 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

