BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.
BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.23.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
