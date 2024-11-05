Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €24.72 ($26.87) and last traded at €24.75 ($26.90), with a volume of 2022884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.10 ($27.28).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.