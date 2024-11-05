Barrington Research Cuts Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target to $25.00

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anika Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

