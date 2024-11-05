Bancor Price Tops $0.46 (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $57.01 million and $6.35 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,882.25 or 1.00104440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00052916 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 122,727,282 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 122,729,949.52671786. The last known price of Bancor is 0.47126001 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $6,486,312.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.